Cricket

PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub-Shakeel Stand And Babar's Unwanted Record - Data Debrief

Rain limited play to just one session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, but Pakistan eventually made their time with the bat count as they reached 158-4 on Wednesday

Saud-Shakeel-pakistan-batter
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel.
info_icon

Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel bailed out Pakistan after a slow start to day one of their Test against Bangladesh. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Rain limited play to just one session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, but Pakistan eventually made their time with the bat count as they reached 158-4 on Wednesday.

It was a poor start as Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for just two runs before Shoriful Islam (2-30) took both Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) as Pakistan fell to 16-3.

However, Ayub and Shakeel soon found their footing, adding 98 runs as a partnership before the former was finally caught for 56.

Shakeel reached 57 not out and Mohammad Rizwan reached 24 not out as Pakistan dragged themselves into a much stronger position before bad light brought play to a close for the day. 

Data Debrief: Slow and steady

Since making his debut in October 2016, Azam has been dismissed for a duck eight times in men's Tests; only Azhar Ali (11) among Pakistani batters has been dismissed more often for a duck during the same period.

However, Shakeel's introduction soon turned the tide, and he became their joint-quickest batter to reach 1000 Test runs, getting there in his 20th innings and matching Saeed Ahmed's record from 1959. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Rescue PAK On Rain-Hit Day 1
  2. Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  4. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup Winner Manuel Neuer Announces Germany Retirement
  2. EPL: Emiliano Martinez Extends Aston Villa Contract Till 2029
  3. Ajax Bolster Defence With Daniele Rugani Loan Signing From Juventus
  4. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot
  5. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
  3. BJP Brings Ram Madhav Back To Kashmir. But Will He Make A Difference? 
  4. 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder
  5. 'Will We Have To Protest To Register FIR?': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lack Of Action In Badlapur Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  2. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  3. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  4. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  5. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
World News
  1. First Pride Parade In Nepal Since Country's Landmark 2023 SC Order
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British
  4. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  5. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation