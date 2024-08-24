Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan

Mushfiqur scored 191 before he was dismissed in the third session on Saturday, as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 565

Mushfiqur Rahim starred against Pakistan on day four
Bangladesh are in a strong position heading into the final day of their opening Test against Pakistan, thanks largely to Mushfiqur Rahim. (More Cricket News)

Mushfiqur scored 191 before he was dismissed in the third session on Saturday, as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 565.

After declaring on 448-6, Pakistan had been hoping to make inroads with the ball, but the day belonged to Bangladesh, with Shadman Islam (93), Mominul Haque (50), Litton Das (56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) helping Mushfiqur along the way as the tourists mounted a huge total in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan prays after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers with 3-93, while Mohammad Ali (2-88) eventually ended Mushfiqur's momentous stand.

Bangladesh still had time to do some damage with the ball late on, with Shoriful Islam (1-13) dismissing Saim Ayub in the third over of Pakistan's second innings.

The hosts trail by 94 runs ahead of the final day, with a draw almost certainly the best Pakistan can hope for.

Data Debrief: Mushfiqur makes his mark in style

This was Mushfiqur's 11th Test ton, but his first against Pakistan in the format, and he did it in fantastic fashion, falling just short of a double-century.

Mushfiqur had not been in great form on the road before this match, either. Indeed, he had scored fewer than 10 runs in four of his last five innings away from home, but he is now clear of Tamim Iqbal in second place on the list of the most Test hundreds for Bangladesh.

