Cricket

PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi

Veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board after the side hit a “new low”, going down to Bangladesh by 10-wickets in the first Test match in Rawalpindi

PAK Vs BAN Test
BAN vs PAK Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the side hit a “new low”, going down to Bangladesh by 10-wickets in the first Test match in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)

It also marked the very first time that Pakistan had lost a home Test match by 10 wickets.

After falling like a pack of cards in the second innings, scoring just 146 and surviving just 55.5 overs, Pakistan to set Bangladesh a 30-run target to chase down, and take a 1-0 series lead. 

Shan Masood. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Shan Masood Defends Selection Call Following First Ever Test Loss to Bangladesh

BY PTI

The visitors’ openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan comfortably chased 30 in just 6.3 overs.

Shehzad said that the discussion on the cricketing aspects is for another day, but stressed on the side hitting a new low, one he had never seen in his life. 

The 32-year-old also touched upon the mental side of the defeat and mentioned that it will be very difficult for Pakistan to overcome it. 

“I have not seen Pakistan go this low in my life. The batting, bowling and fielding discussion is for another day. However, this is a new low in Pakistan cricket, one that I have never seen in my life. It will be very difficult for them to recover from this defeat. Just like how they still have not recovered from the defeat against Afghanistan until today,” Shehzad said in a video he posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shehzad, who has 13 Test, 81 ODI and 59 T20I caps for Pakistan criticised the PCB for not focusing on the domestic circuit. 

Shan Masood and Pakistan will look to level the series in the second Test that will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday, August 30. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Jess Jonassen Left Out As Australia Name Squad For Title Defence
  3. Waqar Younis’ Three-Week Stint As PCB Chairman's Advisor Ends - Report
  4. Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Gunners Beat The Lions 2-0 Under Mikel Arteta - In Pics
  2. Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal
  3. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone's Side Seals First Victory Of Season
  4. Napoli 3-0 Bologna, Serie A: Kvaratskhelia On Target As Conte Enjoys First Win
  5. Madrid 3-0 Valladolid, La Liga: Ancelotti Backs Mbappe To Shine After Lacklustre Home Debut
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  3. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  4. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Depression Over MP To Bring Extremely Heavy Rainfall For These States, Red Alert On
  2. After Opposing Lateral Entry, BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Backs Caste Census
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases First List Of 44 Candidates, Fields Gajay Singh Rana From Doda
  4. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  5. Delhi: Doctor Slapped, Abused By Patient And His Son Days After Strike Ended
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Buses
  2. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  3. Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'
  4. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  5. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 23 People In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Buses
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know