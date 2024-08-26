PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi

Veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the side hit a “new low”, going down to Bangladesh by 10-wickets in the first Test match in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
It also marked the very first time that Pakistan had lost a home Test match by 10 wickets.
After falling like a pack of cards in the second innings, scoring just 146 and surviving just 55.5 overs, Pakistan to set Bangladesh a 30-run target to chase down, and take a 1-0 series lead.
The visitors’ openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan comfortably chased 30 in just 6.3 overs.
Shehzad said that the discussion on the cricketing aspects is for another day, but stressed on the side hitting a new low, one he had never seen in his life.
The 32-year-old also touched upon the mental side of the defeat and mentioned that it will be very difficult for Pakistan to overcome it.
“I have not seen Pakistan go this low in my life. The batting, bowling and fielding discussion is for another day. However, this is a new low in Pakistan cricket, one that I have never seen in my life. It will be very difficult for them to recover from this defeat. Just like how they still have not recovered from the defeat against Afghanistan until today,” Shehzad said in a video he posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter).
Shehzad, who has 13 Test, 81 ODI and 59 T20I caps for Pakistan criticised the PCB for not focusing on the domestic circuit.
Shan Masood and Pakistan will look to level the series in the second Test that will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday, August 30.