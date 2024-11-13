It's been a decade since the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma registered the highest-ever ODI score in history. The Mumbai-born batter has broken many individual batting records in 15-year career and this is right up there. (More Cricket News)
Rohit, who started off his career as a lower and middle-order batter, showed why off his insane run-scoring ability as an opening batter during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2014.
Rohit hit a blistering 264 in just 173 balls in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka as he set a new record in white-ball cricket.
The opening batter went past Virender Sehwag's 219 to claim the record for the highest individual runs in an ODI innings that was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 13, 2014.
The then-ODI skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat at Eden Gardens. Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane early for 28, Rohit teamed up with Kohli (66) to hit a record knock that consisted 33 fours and nine maximums. Thanks to his knock, India posted a massive 404/5 in 50 overs.
In reply, the Lankans had no reply to the massive score as Dhawal Kulkarni (4/34) tormented the visitors as they were bowled out for 251 in 43.1 overs. India won the match by 153 runs.
In his post-match interview, the Player of the Match Rohit went onto say that this knock was really special.
"The fact that I went on to bat 50 overs was absolutely pleasing. I have been working on it. To bat as long as possible. Finally I managed that. That run-out of Virat was my mistake. Things like that happened, but not hard feelings there. It was a crucial partnership we were building, and to lose him then was quite frustrating. But I kept telling myself to keep on going.
"It's going to be difficult to pick out one shot that stands out. I really cannot pick out one. I will try my best to get to 300, but as of now I will take 264. A lot of memories at Eden Gardens that will remain close to me. This one was really special." he added.