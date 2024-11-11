Cricket

India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was hopeful about captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the 1st Test vs Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Gautam-Gambhir-India-Head-Coach-BGT-X-Photo
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir during the press conference in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir has kept skipper Rohit Sharma's participation under wraps ahead of the 1st Test in Perth from November 22. Gambhir addressed the media in Mumbai ahead of his side's departure for Australia. (Gautam Gambhir Presser Highlights | More Cricket News)

Rohit's participation in the 1st Test against Australia remains uncertain with the former expecting a baby with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. India's head coach confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah might take over the reins if needed.

"Look, at the moment, there is no confirmation. We'll let you guys know what the situation is. Hopefully, he is going to be available. But everything you will get to know at the start of the series," Gambhir said in the press conference.

"Obviously, there is Easwaran, there is KL Rahul. We will take a call ahead of the 1st Test if Rohit is unavailable. There are options there. It's not like there are no options. Once we get closer to the 1st Test, we will try and put in the best playing XI," he added.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting

BY PTI

Gambhir also addressed on his side's 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. He said they were 'outplayed' by the Kiwis.

“The learning is to accept that we were outplayed. I’m not here to defend myself. We were outplayed in all three departments. We accept the criticism with both hands," he said.

The first batch of the Indian contingent as already departed for the Australian shores ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting from November 22 in Perth.

India squad for BGT

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Gambhir Fires Back At Ponting’s Remarks On Sharma And Kohli’s Form
  3. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  4. IND Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: SKY Lauds Five-Star Varun, Says 'He's Been Waiting For This For Long'
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  2. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
  4. Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement
  5. Scottish Premiership: Clement Wants Ruthless Rangers After Nervy Win Over Hearts
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  2. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested "Infiltrator" Tactic
  3. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  4. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  5. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
  2. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  3. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
  4. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  5. Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign