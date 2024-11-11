Team India coach Gautam Gambhir has kept skipper Rohit Sharma's participation under wraps ahead of the 1st Test in Perth from November 22. Gambhir addressed the media in Mumbai ahead of his side's departure for Australia. (Gautam Gambhir Presser Highlights | More Cricket News)
Rohit's participation in the 1st Test against Australia remains uncertain with the former expecting a baby with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. India's head coach confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah might take over the reins if needed.
"Look, at the moment, there is no confirmation. We'll let you guys know what the situation is. Hopefully, he is going to be available. But everything you will get to know at the start of the series," Gambhir said in the press conference.
"Obviously, there is Easwaran, there is KL Rahul. We will take a call ahead of the 1st Test if Rohit is unavailable. There are options there. It's not like there are no options. Once we get closer to the 1st Test, we will try and put in the best playing XI," he added.
Gambhir also addressed on his side's 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. He said they were 'outplayed' by the Kiwis.
“The learning is to accept that we were outplayed. I’m not here to defend myself. We were outplayed in all three departments. We accept the criticism with both hands," he said.
The first batch of the Indian contingent as already departed for the Australian shores ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting from November 22 in Perth.
India squad for BGT
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.