Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach

Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Today Highlights: Gambhir spoke on various matters including India's drubbing at the hands of New Zealand on home soil and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in Perth on November 22

Outlook Sports Desk
11 November 2024
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
After a disappointing 0-3 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand on home soil, head coach Gautam Gambhir will look to start afresh as he takes Team India to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-24 starting with the 1st Test in Perth on November 22. Track all the live updates from Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Press Conference, right here
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: That's That

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has concluded his press-conference ahead of the BGT series. Don't forget to catch the live coverage of the upcoming India vs Australia series on our page. Till then, it's goodbye.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Presser To Start Soon

Gautam Gambhir will address the press soon from Mumbai before flying Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Presser Gets Underway

Gautam Gambhir presser gets underway. 'GG' says 'if Rohit is not available, we have got Easwaran and KL in Australia. We will take a call.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Conditions Challenging

Conditions will be challenging Down Under. Says, we will be ready to fire from ball one.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: NZ Series Outcome

NZ outplayed us in all departments in the series. Rohit and I have shared a great partnership. Australia is a new opponent and try to win the series.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Gambhir on Harshit Rana

“The bowling coach and the physio felt he had played enough. It is important for a pacer to get some rest as well,” Gambhir says about Harshit Rana joining the Indian team during the New Zealand tour rather than playing in the Ranji Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's Form

Not at all says GG on Rohit and Kohli's form. Gambhir fires back at Ricky Ponting's statement on the senior statesmen in the team. Says Ponting should think about Australian cricket, what concerns he has for Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Gambhir Ready To Play On All Conditions

GG says conditions not on our hands. We will play on all conditions and give it our best in the five-match series.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: On Pink Ball Test

We have enough time to prepare for the Pink Ball Test match.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: On Captaincy After Rohit's Absence

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: On Transition

Don't believe. Will keep happening but will focus on the Test cricket and the upcoming series.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: Gambhir On KL Rahul's Form

How many countries has players like KL, who can open and can bat at 6 and can also keep.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: India's Squad Down Under

India squad for BGT

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: India's Schedule

1st Test - November 22-26 - Perth

2nd Test - December 6-10 - Adelaide

3rd Test - December 14-18 - Brisbane

4th Test - December 26-30 - Melbourne

5th Test - January 3-7 - Sydney

