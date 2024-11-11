Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: That's That
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has concluded his press-conference ahead of the BGT series. Don't forget to catch the live coverage of the upcoming India vs Australia series on our page. Till then, it's goodbye.
Gautam Gambhir will address the press soon from Mumbai before flying Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Gautam Gambhir presser gets underway. 'GG' says 'if Rohit is not available, we have got Easwaran and KL in Australia. We will take a call.
Conditions will be challenging Down Under. Says, we will be ready to fire from ball one.
NZ outplayed us in all departments in the series. Rohit and I have shared a great partnership. Australia is a new opponent and try to win the series.
“The bowling coach and the physio felt he had played enough. It is important for a pacer to get some rest as well,” Gambhir says about Harshit Rana joining the Indian team during the New Zealand tour rather than playing in the Ranji Trophy.
Not at all says GG on Rohit and Kohli's form. Gambhir fires back at Ricky Ponting's statement on the senior statesmen in the team. Says Ponting should think about Australian cricket, what concerns he has for Indian cricket.
GG says conditions not on our hands. We will play on all conditions and give it our best in the five-match series.
We have enough time to prepare for the Pink Ball Test match.
How many countries has players like KL, who can open and can bat at 6 and can also keep.
India squad for BGT
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
1st Test - November 22-26 - Perth
2nd Test - December 6-10 - Adelaide
3rd Test - December 14-18 - Brisbane
4th Test - December 26-30 - Melbourne
5th Test - January 3-7 - Sydney