Oman Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Oman and Scotland are set to clash in Antigua on Sunday, June 9, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST. Here are some key stats for both teams ahead of the game

X | Scotland cricket
Scotland team in action during their opening match in the 2024 T20 World Cup against England. Photo: X | Scotland cricket
Oman and Scotland are all set to lock horns in Antigua on Sunday, June 9 from 10.30 pm IST. This is the first match at Antigua in the T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The Scottish start as favourites against the Oman side which have yet to clinch a point in this tournament. Meanwhile, after a washout against England and a win against Namibia, a victory against Oman will put Scotland on 5 points which might gave them an upper hand in the long run.

Oman Vs Scotland: Head To Head Record

Until now, Oman and Scotland have only clashed four times, with Scotland emerging victorious in all four matches.

Oman's Mehran Khan, second right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Oman Vs Scotland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Oman Vs Scotland: Highest Wicket-Takers

Mark Watt leads Scotland in wicket-taking, securing 7 dismissals, while Bilal Khan holds the title for Oman with 4 wickets.

Oman Vs Scotland: Top Scorers

Zeeshan Maqsood has been the leading run-scorer for Oman, amassing a total of 1318 runs from 67 matches between 2015 and 2024, with a highest score of 102 not out.

On the other hand, Richard Douglas Berrington, the skipper of Scotland, got the most runs for his team between 2008 and 2024, totaling 2139 runs from 92 matches, including 16 not outs, with a highest individual score of 100.

Oman Vs Scotland: Best Bowling Figures

Mark Watt delivered the standout bowling performance for Scotland against Oman, recording figures of 4.0 overs, conceding 20 runs, and taking 3 wickets, at an impressive economy rate of 5.00.

Similarly, Mohammad Nadeem took 2 wickets for Oman, giving away 25 runs in 4 overs, at an economy rate of 6.25.

