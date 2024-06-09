Oman and Scotland are all set to lock horns in Antigua on Sunday, June 9 from 10.30 pm IST. This is the first match at Antigua in the T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
The Scottish start as favourites against the Oman side which have yet to clinch a point in this tournament. Meanwhile, after a washout against England and a win against Namibia, a victory against Oman will put Scotland on 5 points which might gave them an upper hand in the long run.
Oman Vs Scotland: Head To Head Record
Until now, Oman and Scotland have only clashed four times, with Scotland emerging victorious in all four matches.
Oman Vs Scotland: Highest Wicket-Takers
Mark Watt leads Scotland in wicket-taking, securing 7 dismissals, while Bilal Khan holds the title for Oman with 4 wickets.
Oman Vs Scotland: Top Scorers
Zeeshan Maqsood has been the leading run-scorer for Oman, amassing a total of 1318 runs from 67 matches between 2015 and 2024, with a highest score of 102 not out.
On the other hand, Richard Douglas Berrington, the skipper of Scotland, got the most runs for his team between 2008 and 2024, totaling 2139 runs from 92 matches, including 16 not outs, with a highest individual score of 100.
Oman Vs Scotland: Best Bowling Figures
Mark Watt delivered the standout bowling performance for Scotland against Oman, recording figures of 4.0 overs, conceding 20 runs, and taking 3 wickets, at an impressive economy rate of 5.00.
Similarly, Mohammad Nadeem took 2 wickets for Oman, giving away 25 runs in 4 overs, at an economy rate of 6.25.