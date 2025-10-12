Oman Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: QAT To Bowl First

Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Get live streaming, preview and toss update for Oman vs Qatar Super Six clash on Sunday, 12 October

Oman Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Toss Update
  • Oman set to take on Qatar in match number 10 of the ICC World T20 East Asia Pacific qualifiers Super Six round

  • Qatar won the toss and have asked Oman to bat first

  • Oman Vs Qatar to be live-streamed on Fancode

Qatar have won the toss and asked Oman to bat first in the Super Six fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifiers to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

This is an important fixture for both the teams as a win today will help them reach closer to the 20-team T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Both Oman and Qatar enter this match with a win in their previous fixtures. Oman are heavy favourites to win this match and they will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 3 matches.

Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Oman Vs Qatar, T20 Head-To-Head Records

Total matches - 3

Oman Wins - 2

Qatar Wins - 1

Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Qatar have won the toss at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and decided to bowl first.

Oman Playing XI: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Faisal Shah, Shakeel Ahmad

Qatar Playing XI: Imal Liyanage (WK), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad-Asiam Liaqat-Ali, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammad Baig (C), Shahzaib Jamil Ahmed, Muhammad Ikramullah, Daniel Archer Maria Louis, Muhammad Zaman, Owais Ahmed

Oman Vs Qatar Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifier match between Oman and Qatar will be live-streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

