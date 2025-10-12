Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World T20 qualifying match between Oman and Qatar in the Super Six round. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM (IST). Both Oman and Qatar enter this match with a win in their previous encounters against Papua New Guinea and Malaysia, respectively. While Oman remain unbeaten in the Super Six so far, Qatar will be hoping to grab their second consecutive win and build on the performance they showed against Malaysia three days ago.