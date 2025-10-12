Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, Super Six ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Oman take on Qatar today in Match 10 of the ICC World T20 Qualifiers Super Six. Stay tuned for the latest updates, live scores, and ball-by-ball commentary from the OMA vs QAT match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025 Super Six Ball by ball commentary
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, Super Six: File photo of the Oman cricket team. Photo: X/Oman Cricket
  • Oman go head-to-head with Qatar in match number 10 of the ICC World T20 qualifiers Super Six round

  • Hosts Oman will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the tournament after beating Samoa and Papua New Guinea

  • Qatar will be in search of their second victory in the Super Six round

  • Stay tuned for live updates and scores from the match

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World T20 qualifying match between Oman and Qatar in the Super Six round. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM (IST). Both Oman and Qatar enter this match with a win in their previous encounters against Papua New Guinea and Malaysia, respectively. While Oman remain unbeaten in the Super Six so far, Qatar will be hoping to grab their second consecutive win and build on the performance they showed against Malaysia three days ago.

Stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, Super Six: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Jiten Ramanandi, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Muhammad Asim, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shariq Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Shahzaib Jamil, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad

