Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

Oman go head-to-head with Qatar in match number 10 of the ICC World T20 qualifiers Super Six round
Hosts Oman will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the tournament after beating Samoa and Papua New Guinea
Qatar will be in search of their second victory in the Super Six round
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World T20 qualifying match between Oman and Qatar in the Super Six round. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM (IST). Both Oman and Qatar enter this match with a win in their previous encounters against Papua New Guinea and Malaysia, respectively. While Oman remain unbeaten in the Super Six so far, Qatar will be hoping to grab their second consecutive win and build on the performance they showed against Malaysia three days ago.
Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, Super Six: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Oman Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Jiten Ramanandi, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood
Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Muhammad Asim, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shariq Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Shahzaib Jamil, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad