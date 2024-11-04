Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45

Hosts Oman are set to take on Netherlands in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. The two teams alongside UAE are currently participating in a tri-series in Oman. (More Cricket News)
Oman had defeated United Arab Emirates in their first match of the tri-series. Netherlands had lost to UAE in their first match of the tri-series.
The top four out of the eight teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will move to the qualifiers which will decide the qualification of the 2027 showpiece tournament that will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Netherlands are currently ranked fourth in the table and a loss could and any more slip up will put them in danger. Oman are currently ranked sixth and need wins consistently to jump up to the fourth spot.
Squads:
Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedra, Karan Sonavale, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Shariz Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma
Oman vs Netherlands Live Streaming
When and where is the Oman vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
Oman vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday, November 5 from 11:30am IST.
Where to watch the Oman vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
Oman vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The match will not be available to watch on tv.