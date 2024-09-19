Cricket

NZ Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Williamson Star As New Zealand Close Gap On Sri Lanka

Opener Tom Latham scored 70 runs, while Kane Williamson notched up 55 on the way to taking the Black Caps to 255-4 at stumps in Galle

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson
Tom Latham (right) and Kane Williamson led New Zealand's chase
info_icon

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson led the way as New Zealand moved to within just 50 runs of Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test in Galle. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Latham opened with 70 while Williamson notched 55 on the way to taking the Black Caps to 255-4 at stumps.

Sri Lanka resumed the first Test at 302-7, though just 15 minutes of play were possible during a rain-curtailed morning session. Nevertheless, it was long enough for New Zealand to bowl out their opponents for the loss of just three runs.

Latham led the Black Caps' revival with 70 from 111 balls, as Williamson also passed the half-century mark with his knock of 55 off 104 deliveries.

Dhananjaya de Silva looked to restore Sri Lanka's authority over proceedings when he dismissed Williamson and Rachin Ravindra in the space of two overs.

However, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell steadied the ship, with their unbeaten stand of 59 off 105 edging New Zealand closer to their opponents' tally.

Data Debrief: Half-century stands galore for resurgent Black Caps

Partnerships were crucial for New Zealand in their chase, with four 50-plus stands during the innings.

Latham and Devon Conway's opening stand of 63 got the ball rolling, while Latham and Williamson notched 73 from just 120 balls.

The Williamson-Ravindra stand of 51 took just 84 deliveries, and it remains to be seen how long Mitchell and Blundell will last when play resumes on Friday.

