Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: SL Look To Wag Tail, NZ Aim Quick Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand going on at the picturesque Galle International Stadium in Galle. Follow live score here.
Sri Lanka got to 302 for seven on the first day after opting to bat first on winning the toss. Kamindu Mendis continues to impress early on in his career, hitting another century to play the leading role in Sri Lanka's fightback on the opening day. Kusal Mendis too hit an important half-century. William ORourke picked up three wickets for New Zealand on the first day.