Cricket

NZ Vs ENG: Kane Williamson Marks His Return As New Zealand Name Test Squad For Home Series Against England

Williamson, who missed the whole of the India series due to a groin injury, last played in the series against Sri Lanka back in September

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kane-Williamson
File photo of Kane Williamson batting in a Test match. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
info_icon

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make his long-awaited return as the Kiwis announced their Test squad for the upcoming three-match home series against England. (More Cricket News)

Williamson, who missed the whole of the India series due to a groin injury, last played in the series against Sri Lanka in September.

The veteran batter will be seen in action again starting with the first Test from November 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Williamson's injury forced him to sit out of the tour to India, where the BlackCaps achieved an impressive 3-0 clean sweep over Rohit Sharma-led side. His return will provide a timely boost for the former ICC World Test champions, who would seek momentum in their bid to push for a place in the final.

Tom Latham continues as Test skipper, while pacer Tim Southee announced his retirement from Tests post the England series. However, he could receive a call-up if the BlackCaps qualify for the Lord's final next year.

Surprisingly, spin duo Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, who tormented the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit, miss out completely. However, fellow spinner Mitchell Santner is expected to join the side for the second and third Test, pending his recovery from a side strain.

Tim Southee is set to call time on his Test playing career after the England home series. - X/CricCrazyJohns
NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The BlackCaps could hand a potential debut to all-rounder Nathan Smith, after his strong performances in the domestic circuit.

BLACKCAPS selector Sam Wells said the Test series was important for several reasons.  

"It’s obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further,” he said.

"Tim (Southee) has had a fabulous career and will go down as one of the great BLACKCAPS,” said Wells.

“I am sure the team and the public will want to give Tim a fitting send-off in what is a highly anticipated series.” 

“It’s also an exciting time for Nathan to be brought into the Test squad for the first time. Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven First-Class record and I’m sure he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the group," he added.

New Zealand Test Squad:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Series schedule:

  • First Test: November 28 - December 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

  • Second Test: December 6-10, Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • Third Test: December 14-18, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Second Innings Shami In Focus In Bengal Vs MP Game
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  2. FC Barcelona: Haaland, Gyokeres 'Not A Priority' For Blaugrana, Says Deco
  3. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  4. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
  5. Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland, UEFA Nations League: Caoimhin Kelleher Repays Trust In Narrow Victory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  3. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
  2. West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report
  3. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  4. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  5. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya