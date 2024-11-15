NZ Vs ENG: Kane Williamson Marks His Return As New Zealand Name Test Squad For Home Series Against England

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make his long-awaited return as the Kiwis announced their Test squad for the upcoming three-match home series against England. (More Cricket News)
Williamson, who missed the whole of the India series due to a groin injury, last played in the series against Sri Lanka in September.
The veteran batter will be seen in action again starting with the first Test from November 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Williamson's injury forced him to sit out of the tour to India, where the BlackCaps achieved an impressive 3-0 clean sweep over Rohit Sharma-led side. His return will provide a timely boost for the former ICC World Test champions, who would seek momentum in their bid to push for a place in the final.
Tom Latham continues as Test skipper, while pacer Tim Southee announced his retirement from Tests post the England series. However, he could receive a call-up if the BlackCaps qualify for the Lord's final next year.
Surprisingly, spin duo Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi, who tormented the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit, miss out completely. However, fellow spinner Mitchell Santner is expected to join the side for the second and third Test, pending his recovery from a side strain.
The BlackCaps could hand a potential debut to all-rounder Nathan Smith, after his strong performances in the domestic circuit.
BLACKCAPS selector Sam Wells said the Test series was important for several reasons.
"It’s obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further,” he said.
"Tim (Southee) has had a fabulous career and will go down as one of the great BLACKCAPS,” said Wells.
“I am sure the team and the public will want to give Tim a fitting send-off in what is a highly anticipated series.”
“It’s also an exciting time for Nathan to be brought into the Test squad for the first time. Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven First-Class record and I’m sure he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the group," he added.
New Zealand Test Squad:
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Series schedule:
First Test: November 28 - December 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Second Test: December 6-10, Basin Reserve, Wellington
Third Test: December 14-18, Seddon Park, Hamilton