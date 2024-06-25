Cricket

New Zealand Women's Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

New Zealand women will play England in the white-ball bilateral series with three ODIs and five T20Is. Here are the live streaming, schedule, squads and other details of the ENG-W Vs NZ-W matches

white ferns during practice X @WHITE_FERNS
New Zealand women's cricket team players during a practice session. Photo: X/ @WHITE_FERNS
New Zealand women's cricket team is set to take on England in the first ODI match of the bilateral series consisting of three games. The first ODI match of the three-game series will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Earlier this year, the English team toured New Zealand to play three ODI games and five T20I matches in the bilateral series. England women won both series - ODI series 4-1 and T20I series 2-1.

Now, the White Ferns have a chance to take revenge and give Heather Knight & Co. a taste of their own medicine. The veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine will be leading the ODI side.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley are key players for England whereas the onus will be on Devine and Amelia Kerr. Suzie Bates will also try to contribute with the bat.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England Women ODI Squad:

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones

New Zealand Women ODI Squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

New Zealand Women T20I Squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

Schedule of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024:

  • The 1st ENG-W vs NZ-W ODI match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

  • The 2nd ENG-W vs NZ-W ODI match will be played at the Worcester, New Road on Saturday, 29 June. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

  • The 3rd ENG-W vs NZ-W ODI match will be played at the Bristol, County Ground on Wednesday, 3 July. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

  • The 1st ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I match will be played at the Southampton, The Rose Bowl on Sunday, 7 July. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

  • The 2nd ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I match will be played at the Hove, County Ground on Wednesday, 10 July. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

  • The 3rd ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I match will be played at the Canterbury, St Lawrence Ground on Friday, 12 July. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

  • The 4th ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I match will be played at London, Kennington Oval on Sunday, 14 July. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

  • The 5th ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I match will be played at London, Lord's on Thursday, 18 July. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Live streaming details of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024:

Where to watch the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on TV?

There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.

Where to live-stream the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024?

The live streaming of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

