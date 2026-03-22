NZ-W Vs SA-W LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I: South Africa Women Bat First In Wellington - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bat
NZ-W lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth game
Live streaming info and playing XIs listed
New Zealand women go up against South Africa women in the fourth T20I with the series being a tightly-contested affair between the two teams. The hosts New Zealand won the 1st and 3rd T20I, whereas the visitors claimed honours in the 2nd T20I and will be eyeing to level the series.
Proteas women youngsters Annerie Dercksen (27 of 18 balls) and Kayla Reyenke kept her supreme form going in the series with another 34 off 20 balls in the third T20I.
However, White Ferns rolled over the visitors with ease by claiming the match by six wickets with Sophie Devine (55 not out) and Maddy Green (34 not out) as the hosts chased down the target of 150 in 18.4 overs.
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Toss Update
South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: H2H
Total Matches Played – 20
New Zealand Wins – 14
South Africa Wins – 5
N/R – 1
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the T20I series on the FanCode app and website, as well as SonyLIV. The Sony Sports network will provide TV broadcast of all the games.