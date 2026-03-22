NZ-W Vs SA-W LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I: South Africa Women Bat First In Wellington - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Check the toss update, live streaming info, Playing XIs and more from the 4th NZ-W vs SA-W T20I match, to be played in Wellington

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Laura Wolvaardt
SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt in action. Photo: X/ProteasWomenCSA
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bat

  • NZ-W lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth game

  • Live streaming info and playing XIs listed

New Zealand women go up against South Africa women in the fourth T20I with the series being a tightly-contested affair between the two teams. The hosts New Zealand won the 1st and 3rd T20I, whereas the visitors claimed honours in the 2nd T20I and will be eyeing to level the series.

Proteas women youngsters Annerie Dercksen (27 of 18 balls) and Kayla Reyenke kept her supreme form going in the series with another 34 off 20 balls in the third T20I.

However, White Ferns rolled over the visitors with ease by claiming the match by six wickets with Sophie Devine (55 not out) and Maddy Green (34 not out) as the hosts chased down the target of 150 in 18.4 overs.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Toss Update

South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Related Content
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd T20I: SA-W won the toss and opted to bat first. - X/ ProteasWomenCSA
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: White Ferns Gain 2-1 Series Lead With 6 Wicket Win Against Proteas
New Zealand women's team skipper Amelia Kerr (c) celebrates a wicket. - X/WHITE_FERNS
New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd Women's T20I: Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W On TV And Online?
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Proteas Level Series With Clinical 18-Run Win - X/ProteasWomenCSA
New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Proteas Level Series With Clinical 18-Run Win
NZ-W thumped SA-W by 80 runs in the first T20I. - X/WHITE_FERNS
NZ-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine Shine As White Ferns Beat Proteas Women By 80 Runs
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New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: H2H

  • Total Matches Played – 20

  • New Zealand Wins – 14

  • South Africa Wins – 5

  • N/R – 1

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the T20I series on the FanCode app and website, as well as SonyLIV. The Sony Sports network will provide TV broadcast of all the games.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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