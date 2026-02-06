New Zealand Vs United States Of America, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's NZ V USA Warm-Up Match?

NZ V USA, ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check who won yesterday's New Zealand Vs United States Of America, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, that was played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NZ played their final warm-up match against USA

  • The BlackCaps put up a big score of 208/7 against Monank Patel-led side

  • Kiwis' Matt Henry impressed with the ball

Matt Henry's five-for helped New Zealand edge to a seven-run victory over the United States in their final warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The USA put up a strong fight in the chase, but in the end, they fell just short of their 209 target on Thursday.

Though New Zealand lost Devon Conway (16) in the powerplay, Tim Seifert's 66 kept them steadily ticking before he retired.

Glenn Phillips (40) and Daryl Mitchell (32) also added respectable totals to get them up to 208-7 before making an extremely strong start with the ball.

Henry (5-32) took Andries Gous for a duck off the first ball, with Shayan Jahangir (2) following not far behind.

However, Saiteja Mukkamalla's half-century gave the USA fresh hope as he put on a 59-run partnership with Monank Patel (31) for the third wicket.

Milind Kumas (43) and Shubman Ranjane (41) kept the push going, but in the end, Henry came to the fore, taking the wickets of both, and Mohammad Mohsin (2) in the final over to leave the USA on 201-8.

Elsewhere, Australia's final match ahead of the tournament against the Netherlands was abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rain in Colombo.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Henry holds his nerve

The USA needed 12 runs off the final over to clinch what would have been a surprise victory in Mumbai, but Henry popped up with a crucial late intervention.

He has now taken his first five-for in T20I cricket in a timely match, while Seifert got his 14th score of 50+ in the format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Misses Out As Mumbai Bat First Against Karnataka

  2. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

  3. RCB Vs DC: Jemimah Rodrigues ‘Proud’ Of Delhi Capitals Despite Fourth Consecutive WPL Final Defeat

  4. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela Lose MDs Match

  2. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  3. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  4. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

  3. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  4. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  5. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  4. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y