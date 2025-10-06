New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get the Indore weather forecast and Holkar Stadium pitch report ahead of the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

  New Zealand Women will face South Africa Women in match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Holkar Stadium, Indore on 6 October

  New Zealand Women lost to Australia Women by 89 runs; South Africa Women were bowled out for just 69 against England Women

  Check the Holkar Stadium pitch report and Indore weather forecast here

New Zealand Women (NZ W) will take on South Africa Women (SA W) in match 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6.

New Zealand got off to a rocky start, losing by 89 runs to defending champions Australia in Indore despite a valiant century from Sophie Devine.

South Africa, meanwhile, had a disastrous opener in Guwahati, being bowled out for just 69 in 20.4 overs as the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England side easily secured a 10-wicket win.

Both teams now look to regroup, with New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt tasked with motivating their sides after morale-crushing defeats.

If we talk about the NZ-W vs SA-W preview, historically, the Proteas have had the upper hand, winning six of the seven ODIs they have played against New Zealand, adding an intriguing edge to this ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash.

For the fans, New Zealand vs South Africa live Streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring you don’t miss any action from this ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast Today

The weather in Indore on Monday, 6 October, is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 29°C. Humidity will hover around 77%, and winds are likely to blow at 13 km/h. With minimal chances of rain, conditions should be ideal for an uninterrupted clash at the Holkar Stadium.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is known for its batting-friendly surfaces, often producing high-scoring encounters. The pitch offers true bounce and a quick outfield, making stroke play rewarding for batters. Early on, pacers can extract some movement, but as the game progresses, spinners tend to get more grip and assistance.

Teams winning the toss usually prefer to bat first, aiming to post a big total, with the average first-innings score hovering around 280. Overall, it promises an exciting contest for both batters and bowlers.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune

