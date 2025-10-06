New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs RSA-W Match

New Zealand will face South Africa in match 7 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on 6 October at Holkar Stadium, Indore
New Zealand lost their opener to Australia by 89 runs despite Sophie Devine’s century
South Africa were bowled out for 69 against England, losing by 10 wickets
Get live streaming details for NZ-W vs RSA-W right here.
New Zealand are all set to face South Africa in match 7 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, 6 October. Get New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women live streaming details right here.
Both sides head into this clash eager to bounce back after opening losses.
New Zealand’s campaign got off to a rough start against Australia. After opting to bowl, they had the defending champions wobbling at 128 for 5, but Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant 115 turned the tide, guiding Australia to 326. Sophie Devine fought back with a superb 112 off 112 balls, while Amelia Kerr (33 off 56) and Izzy Gaze (28 off 18) offered support.
However, the chase never quite caught fire, and the White Ferns were bowled out for 237, losing by 89 runs.
On the other hand, South Africa’s start was even more disappointing. Their batting collapsed to just 69 against England, with Sinalo Jafta’s 22 off 36 the only notable effort.
The bowlers had no real chance to make an impact as England cruised to a 10-wicket win. The Proteas will be determined to reset and find their footing when they take the field in Indore.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 6 October at 3:00 pm IST at Holkar Stadium.
Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune