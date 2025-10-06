New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs RSA-W Match

New Zealand’s campaign got off to a rough start against Australia. After opting to bowl, they had the defending champions wobbling at 128 for 5, but Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant 115 turned the tide, guiding Australia to 326. Sophie Devine fought back with a superb 112 off 112 balls, while Amelia Kerr (33 off 56) and Izzy Gaze (28 off 18) offered support.