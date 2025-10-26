New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch NZ V ENG Match

New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Get live streaming information for the first ODI between NZ and ENG on Sunday, 26 October, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Deepak Joshi
  • England take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

  • New Zealand aims to bounce back after losing the rain-affected T20 series 1-0 to England

  • Key players like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Santner return to strengthen the Black Caps’ lineup

The first One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and England is set to take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

This match marks the beginning of a three-match ODI series, following a rain-affected T20 series where England emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. The Black Caps will be looking to bounce back and set the tone for the series.

New Zealand welcomes back several key players for this ODI series. Captain Mitchell Santner, along with experienced batsmen Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, return to the squad after a hiatus since the Champions Trophy. However, they will be without pacer Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out due to side stiffness.

England, on the other hand, brings a formidable lineup to the contest. The return of Joe Root and Ben Duckett adds depth to their batting order, while Jofra Archer's inclusion bolsters their bowling attack. Harry Brook, coming off a strong performance in the T20 series, will be eager to continue his good form in the longer format.

The Bay Oval pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Historically, the ground has seen high-scoring matches. Both teams will need to adapt quickly to the conditions to gain an upper hand.

New Zealand Vs England ODI Head-To-Head Record

  • Matches played - 96

  • England wins - 45

  • New Zealand wins - 45

  • No result - 6

New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, 25 October, at 6:30 AM IST at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Where to watch the broadcast of the New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming for the New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI?

The New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand Vs England, 1st ODI: Squads

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith

