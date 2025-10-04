New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: AUS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Get live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, toss updates, and playing XIs for the third T20 International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, 4 October, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: AUS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Toss Update
New Zealand and Australia captains Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Marsh pose for the trophy. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face Australia in the third T20I at Bay Oval on Saturday, looking to level the three-match series after losing the opener

  • The second T20I was washed out due to rain, meaning Australia have already retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

  • The final match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video, with fans hoping for clear skies

New Zealand face Australia in the third T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, looking to level the three-match series. After losing the series opener by six wickets, the Kiwis will be eager to bounce back and make it a contest. Get New Zealand vs Australia live streaming, toss update and ball-by-ball commentary right here.

Australia have already retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after the second T20I was washed out due to rain on Friday. The match had been reduced to a nine-over contest after wet weather delayed the start by more than two hours, but more rain arrived after Australia reached 16 for one in 2.1 overs, forcing the game to be abandoned.

New Zealand will be hoping for clear skies this time around as they aim to make the most of the final T20I and keep the series alive. The Kiwis will look to build momentum early and put pressure on the visitors.

With the series poised at 1-0, both sides will be keen to finish on a high note in the final T20I, while fans everywhere will be hoping for an uninterrupted contest at Bay Oval.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Blog

New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The third T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, as well as on Amazon Prime Video.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s Spin Puts WI On Rack As Rahul Pulls Off Brilliant Slip Catch

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

  5. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  3. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  6. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  7. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  8. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance