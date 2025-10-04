New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: AUS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand face Australia in the third T20I at Bay Oval on Saturday, looking to level the three-match series after losing the opener
The second T20I was washed out due to rain, meaning Australia have already retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy
The final match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video, with fans hoping for clear skies
New Zealand face Australia in the third T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, looking to level the three-match series. After losing the series opener by six wickets, the Kiwis will be eager to bounce back and make it a contest. Get New Zealand vs Australia live streaming, toss update and ball-by-ball commentary right here.
Australia have already retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after the second T20I was washed out due to rain on Friday. The match had been reduced to a nine-over contest after wet weather delayed the start by more than two hours, but more rain arrived after Australia reached 16 for one in 2.1 overs, forcing the game to be abandoned.
New Zealand will be hoping for clear skies this time around as they aim to make the most of the final T20I and keep the series alive. The Kiwis will look to build momentum early and put pressure on the visitors.
With the series poised at 1-0, both sides will be keen to finish on a high note in the final T20I, while fans everywhere will be hoping for an uninterrupted contest at Bay Oval.
New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against New Zealand.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The third T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, as well as on Amazon Prime Video.