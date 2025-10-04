New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Aim To Level Series

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Get live scores and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval on Saturday, 4 October

Deepak Joshi
New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I NZ v AUS Updates
File photo of Rachin Ravindra in action for Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval on Saturday, 4 October. Australia hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first match by six wickets, while New Zealand had hoped to level the series. The second T20I on Friday was abandoned due to rain, leaving Australia ahead and ensuring that Mitchell Marsh’s side retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with a game to spare. New Zealand had won the toss, and play ended with Australia at 16-1. The third and final T20I is set for Saturday at Bay Oval, with rain again in the forecast. Follow all the live updates right here.
New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog for New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I. Stay tuned for live updates.

Cricket News

