Netherlands Vs Nepal Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Netherlands Vs Nepal Toss Update: The Dutch have won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 7 of their Group D fixture at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Teams:
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal
Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Here's what NED captain Scott Edwards said at the toss. "We are going to bowl first. Bit of conditions around, could be a bit early for the pacers. Our first goal is to get to the next round, we'll need to play some good cricket. We come from a small country, we play a lot against each other in intrasquad games (on the lack of a lot of international cricket since the 2022 tournament). He's a super talent, has played well recently and made some big runs (on Michael Levitt)."
NEP captain Rohit Paudel looked undeterred after losing the toss. Here's what he said. "It is a big occasion for us, we're here after 10 years, it was always a dream to play in a World Cup. Feel happy, playing for Nepal is a pleasure and I have enjoyed it. We're looking to win this game and then take it one at a time. Toss doesn't matter if you play good cricket."