An embattled Nepal cricket team will take on the Netherlands in match seven of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday (June 4). Watch the NEP vs NED cricket match live. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Nepal, known for their fearless cricket, arrived in the USA with much promise. But the Rhinos from the Himalayas found it difficult to adapt to the American prairie and were disdainfully dismissed by Canada in their first warm-up match -- a 63-run defeat. It was followed by a wash-out against the tournament co-hosts in their second and final warm-up.
When they meet the Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener, the Rohit Paudel-led side will hope to get the rub of the green considering the nature of this particular fixture -- 5-6 in favour of the Netherlands in head-to-head record. Nepal, already without their biggest star, leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, are also smarting from their Triangular series final defeat against the Netherlands at home.
The Flying Dutchmen, meanwhile, enjoyed a sensational warm-up win over Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, Florida. The second match against Canada was abandoned due to rain, but a 20-run victory over the former champions would have given Scott Edwards & Co. the wings.
Here's all you need to know about the match Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match:
When and where will the Nepal vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Nepal vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 4 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
What is the scheduled start time for the NEP vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match?
The NEP vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match is at 9:00 pm IST (10:30 am local).
Where to watch Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Nepal vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
As for Netherlands, NOS (TV) and ICC.tv (online/streaming) are the broadcast partners.
Live streaming of NEP vs NED, T20 World Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
Squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D Fixtures
June 3: Sri Lanka vs South Africa (8:00 pm IST)
June 4: Nepal vs Netherlands (9:00 pm IST)
June 8: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (6:00 am IST)
June 8: Netherlands vs South Africa (8:00 pm IST)
June 10: South Africa vs Bangladesh (8:00 pm IST)
June 12: Nepal vs Sri Lanka (5:00 am IST)
June 13: Netherlands vs Bangladesh (8:00 pm IST)
June 15: Nepal vs South Africa (5:00 am IST)
June 17: Nepal vs Bangladesh (5:00 am IST)
June 17: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (6:00 am IST)