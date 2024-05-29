Cricket

Netherlands Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Netherlands and Canada will square off against each other in the 10th warm-up match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Here's how, when, and where you can catch the actions live

X | Canada Cricket
Canada National Cricket Team posing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | Canada Cricket
info_icon

The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands will take on Canada in their second warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup on May 31, Friday in Texas. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Canada kicked off their preparations on a winning note, as they defeated Nepal by 63 runs in their first warm-up match. The team led by Saad Bin Zafar showcased their prowess with both the bat and the ball posting 183/7 with the help of Ravinder Pal's 17 ball 41 and Dillon Heyliger's spell of 4 wickets.

The Dutch team too have kicked off in style, stunning sub-continental heavyweights Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their warm-up encounter. Chasing Netherlands' target of 182 runs in Lauderhill, Florida, the Lankans were dismissed for 161 runs in 18.5 overs.

Netherlands Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details

When is Netherlands Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

The Nepal Vs USA T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday, May 31 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Netherlands Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

The Netherlands vs Canada, T20 World Cup warm-up clash will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Only two warm-up matches will be broadcast live: India vs Bangladesh and West Indies vs Australia.


Cricket fans in India can watch those two warm-up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India. So, the matches will be shown live on Star Sports TV channels, and live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Netherlands Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd. Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.


Canada Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva.

