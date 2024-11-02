Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SCO Match

Nepal are all set to face Scotland in the Match 44 of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on Monday, November 4 at Grand Prairie cricket Stadium in Texas. (More Cricket News)
Nepal are currently facing difficulties in the league, positioned 7th on the points table. After 10 matches, they have managed just two wins, with seven losses and one game ending without a result.
This tough stretch has put them in a challenging spot as they aim to enhance their standings in the competition.
Nepal will face the USA on Saturday, November 2, in what promises to be a challenging match, as the USA currently holds the second spot on the table.
In contrast, Scotland are enjoying a stronger league season compared to Nepal, currently sitting third in the standings with six wins from 10 matches, including one match that ended with no result.
When Nepal and Scotland last met on Tuesday, Nepal secured a victory by five wickets, making their upcoming match unpredictable.
Nepal Vs Scotland: ODIs Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 7
Nepal Won: 4
Scotland Won: 3
Nepal Vs Scotland: Full Squads
Nepal: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal
Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Michael English, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie
Nepal Vs Scotland: Live Streaming
The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on Monday, November 4th at 9pm IST.
Where to watch the Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match?
The live streaming of the Nepal vs Scotland ICC CWC League 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.