Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch Match 82

Canada vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, Match 82: Find out when and where to watch the cricket match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Canada vs Scotland live streaming ICC Cficket World Cup League 2
The Scotland cricket team poses ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Canada. | Photo: X/CricketScotland
  • Canada play Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match 82

  • Scotland are third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 with 11 wins from 21 matches, while Canada are fifth with nine wins

  • Canada have won the last two ODI meetings against Scotland, despite trailing 7-4 in the overall head-to-head record

Canada take on Scotland in match 82 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Canada vs Scotland ODI cricket match live today.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, are currently third in the League 2 standings with 11 wins and seven losses from 21 matches. Canada, captained by Nicholas Kirton, are fifth in the table with nine wins and 10 losses.

In their previous outing, Canada lost to Namibia by five wickets. The Namibia vs Scotland match was abandoned without a toss due to rain.

Both teams will be looking to consolidate their positions in the standings, with Scotland aiming to stay in the top four, which will ensure their participation in the Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier.

Canada Vs Scotland, ODI Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have met 11 times in ODIs, and Scotland lead the head-to-head record 7-4. But their most recent two matches have been won by Canada, by five and seven wickets, last year; their second back-to-back wins in this fixture.

Scotland won the first three meetings but lost the next two, then registered four successive victories.

Canada Vs Scotland Squads

Canada Squad: Ali Nadeem, Yuvraj Samra, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Sharma, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilon Heyliger, Ravinderpal Singh, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel, Jatinderpal Matharu, Aaron Johnson, Parveen Kumar, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ajayveer Hundal, Mansab Gill, Gurbaz Bajwa, Aaditya Varadarajan, and Anoop Ravi.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Liam Naylor, Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell, Mackenzie Jones, Brad Currie, Oliver Davidson, and Jasper Davidson.

Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Live Streaming Details

The Canada vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. The match will not be televised on any TV channels.

What Is ICC Cricket World Cup League 2?

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–27) is a multi-year ODI competition for Associate nations. Eight teams are involved: Canada, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. The league began in February 2024 and will run until December 2026, and all eight participating nations are given hosting rights.

The league itself features several tri-series legs, with each team playing a total of 36 matches. In each leg, three teams play six ODIs in a round-robin format. The current leg in King City is hosted by Canada and features Scotland and Namibia.

The top four teams at the end of the league will advance to the ICC World Cup Qualifier, while the teams from fifth to eighth will enter a playoff, where they will meet four teams from the Challenge League, to be represented by the top two teams in Groups A and B.

Published At:
