Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC World Cup League 2 2024-2027: NAM V SCO Start Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Score: Scotland, Namibia lock horns in match 80 of the ongoing ICC World Cup League 2 2024-2027. Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and score updates from the Namibia Vs Scotland match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
scotland national cricket team scotland cricket twiter
Scotland national cricket team players celebrating a wicket during the match. Photo: Cricket Scotland
info_icon

Namibia take on Scotland in match 80 of the ongoing ICC World Cup League 2 2024-2027 with the venue set to be King City, Canada. Scotland are currently third in the table with Namibia occupying sixth spot in the points table. A big win tonight for either side, can boost their chances as well as push them up the table.

Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and score updates from the Namibia Vs Scotland match, right here

Namibia vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 - Squads

Namibia

Zane Green (wk), Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Jan de Villiers, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck

Scotland

Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: ZIM Post 298 in First Innings

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 29 And 30 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  2. US Open 2025, Day 6 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 29 And 30 - Check Who Plays Whom

  3. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  3. Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Azad Maidan Protest

  4. Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

  5. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit