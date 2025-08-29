Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC World Cup League 2 2024-2027: NAM V SCO Start Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Namibia take on Scotland in match 80 of the ongoing ICC World Cup League 2 2024-2027 with the venue set to be King City, Canada. Scotland are currently third in the table with Namibia occupying sixth spot in the points table. A big win tonight for either side, can boost their chances as well as push them up the table.
Follow the ball-by-ball commentary and score updates from the Namibia Vs Scotland match, right here
Namibia vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 - Squads
Namibia
Zane Green (wk), Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Jan de Villiers, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Jan Frylinck
Scotland
Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Brad Currie, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt