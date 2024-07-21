NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal

Nepal women are facing Pakistan women in match 6 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. The stage is set for an exciting clash. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Pakistan women's skipper Nida Dar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal in a must-win game.
Playing XIs:
Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Earlier, India women defeated UAE women by 78 runs to reach one inch closer to the semi-final spot. Now, if Nepal win this match, they will qualify for the semis and if the results are different, Pakistan women will have to win their next match against UAE to enter the semis.
Pakistan have made one change in their playing XI. Omaima Sohail replaced Iram Javed in the finals XI.