NEP Vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Fatima Sana Removes Samjhana Khadka Early

Nepal women vs Pakistan women, Match 6, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla. Photo: ACC

Welcome to the live coverage of match 6 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 being played between Nepal and Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Nepal women have a golden chance to win the match and qualify for the semi-finals first time. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be keen to keep their hopes alive with a comprehensive win over Indu Barma-led Nepal. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP-W Vs PAK-W match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jul 2024, 06:38:25 pm IST NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Toss Update Pakistan Women have won the toss and have opted to field Playing XIs: Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

21 Jul 2024, 06:31:20 pm IST NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Full Squads Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab