Nepal Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs PAK-W Match

Nepal women and Pakistan women will clash in match 6 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the NEP-W Vs PAK-W match

pakistan-women-national-cricket-team-pcb-x
Pakistan women will clash with Nepal on Sunday. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
info_icon

Nepal women's cricket team are set to face Pakistan in their next match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 campaign at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Match no. 6 of the ongoing tournament will be a classic clash between the two nations to save a place in the semi-finals. Nepal have won a match against UAE and Pakistan have lost their first match against India women.

One more loss will finish things for the Nida Dar-led Pakistan women. They will be trying to register a big win over Nepal who recently won their first match in a big tournament. The top two teams from Group A will move to the semi-finals.

Tuba Hassan and Sidra Ameen were top performers with the bat against Indian women and now others will also be willing to chip in and keep the momentum on their side.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

NEP-W Vs PAK-W Full Squads:

Nepal Women: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai, Dolly Bhatta, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab

Live Streaming And Broadcast Of Nepal women vs Pakistan women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:

When and where is Nepal women vs Pakistan women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 6?

The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21 starting from 07:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Nepal women vs Pakistan women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 6 in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Nepal women vs Pakistan women, Group A, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 6 in India?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.

