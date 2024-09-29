Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE

The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 gets underway from Sunday, September 29 with the first fixture being the hosts taking on United Arab Emirates at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. (More Cricket News)
Namibia will be led by Gerhard Erasmus and have some quality names in their squad including the likes of Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz among others.
UAE will be led by Muhammad Waseem and will look for a great start to the series with an opening day victory over the hosts Namibia.
The interesting part of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 is that these three teams were recently involved in the ICC CWC League 2023-27 tri-series in Namibia.
Squads:
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia
Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming
When is Namibia vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series 2024 match?
The Namibia vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series 2024 match will be played at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 29 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.
Where to watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 live in India?
The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the upcoming tri-series on any TV channel in India.