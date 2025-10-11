Namibia Vs South Africa One-Off T20I Prediction: Check Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Namibia welcome South Africa for a One-off T20I match on Saturday, October 11
This will be the first-ever meeting between two nations across all competitions
South Africa named a young squad with Donovan Ferrera leading the Proteas for the very first time
Minnows Namibia will be taking on the reigning World Test Champions South Africa in a competitive Cricket match for the very first time in history. Before this, the two teams never played a single match, not even in ICC competitions.
The Namibians will carry hopes of claiming victory in the one-off T20I match against South Africa, who have named quite a young squad for the series.
Namibia recently registered big victories against Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Malawi in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 before losing to Zimbabwe in the finale. However, the loss didn't affect them as they already secured qualification in next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Namibia will be hopeful to win the match against South Africa, who are heading into the series after a 2-1 defeat to Australia and 1-1 draw against England in separate T20I series over the last two months. Donovan Ferrera will be captaining the Proteas for the very first time.
Namibia Vs South Africa Head-To-Head Record
Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time in their history.
Namibia Vs South Africa Match Prediction
Even though Namibia have form by their side, Google predicts that South Africa are overwhelming favourites to win the one-off clash.
Namibia Vs South Africa Squads
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira(c), Jason Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Andile Simelane, Ottneil Baartman