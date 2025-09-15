Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

Mohammed Siraj clinched the ICC Player of the Month award for August 2025, rewarded for his sensational match-winning spell at The Oval that powered India to victory

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval
Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj won ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

  • Siraj took 9/190 at The Oval, winning ICC Men’s Player of the Month (August 2025)

  • Orla Prendergast claimed the Women’s award for her T20 brilliance with Ireland

The ICC has officially revealed its Players of the Month for August 2025, celebrating standout performances across international cricket. India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj was crowned the men’s winner, while Ireland’s talented all-rounder Orla Prendergast earned the honour in the women’s category.

For Siraj, the award comes on the back of a memorable series against England, where he played a decisive role in India’s success. His fiery spell at The Oval stood out as one of the defining moments of the tour. Consistently troubling batters with pace, accuracy, and movement, Siraj showcased not just skill but also temperament in high-pressure situations.

“It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of,” Mohammed Siraj was quoted as saying by the ICC after winning the game.

“I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me. This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj’s Heroics At The Oval

Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Test cricket, delivering a match-winning spell at The Oval that turned the game on its head. In the final Test of India’s 2025 England tour, India clinched a thrilling six-run victory over England to level the series 2-2.

Siraj’s figures at The Oval were 9 wickets for 190 runs across both innings, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He picked up the key wickets of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, with his final delivery, a brutal yorker, to bowl Atkinson sealing the win for India.

Published At:
Tags

