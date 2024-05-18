Cricket

MI Vs LSG IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Bottom Finish After 18-run Defeat To Lucknow Super Giants - Data Brief

KL Rahul's 55 got the ball rolling for Lucknow, but their innings was ebbing out until Nicholas Pooran's dazzling 29-ball 75 took them to 214-6, despite the efforts of Nuwan Thushara (3-28) and Piyush Chawla (3-29), who stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians
info_icon

Rohit Sharma's half-century was not enough for Mumbai Indians as they slipped to an 18-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. (As It Happened Scorecard)

The defeat consigned Mumbai to bottom place in the Indian Premier League for the second time in the space of three seasons, after losing 10 matches this year.

LSG were also left to lament their misfortune, as despite reaching 14 points, they did not qualify for the play-offs.

KL Rahul's 55 got the ball rolling for Lucknow, but their innings was ebbing out until Nicholas Pooran's dazzling 29-ball 75 took them to 214-6, despite the efforts of Nuwan Thushara (3-28) and Piyush Chawla (3-29), who stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya in action during match 67 against Luck Super Giants on May 17, Friday 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. - BCCI
MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Admits Lack Of Quality Cricket 'Cost Us Whole Season'

BY PTI

Rohit's 38-ball 68 set the tone for what looked set to be a promising Mumbai chase, as he struck 13 boundaries around a short rain delay.

However, Mumbai went from 88 without loss to 120-5 in the space of six overs, leaving the tail with too much of a mountain to climb.

Data Debrief: Lucknow miss out

While Mumbai sit bottom of the pile yet again, it is a case of what might have been for LSG, who for the first time in their three-season history, failed to make the top four.

Fourteen points is often enough to get over the line and into the play-offs, but their poor net run rate of -0.667 means they miss out.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Protests In PoK Consequence Of Pak's Policy Of Systemic Plundering Of Resources: India
  2. Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Sent To Man In Germany For Attempting To Kill Newly-Wed Wife
  3. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  4. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  5. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
Entertainment News
  1. ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson Wins Big At The Academy Of Country Music Awards – View Pics
  2. Kiara Advani Looks Pristine In White As She Makes Her Cannes Debut In Prabal Gurung Thigh-High Slit Gown
  3. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts For A Dramatic Evening Gown On Day 2; Netizens React
  4. ACM Awards: Ben Williams, Bella Hudson And Others Enjoy At The Country Music Awards – View Pics
  5. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
Sports News
  1. Thailand Open 2024: India's Satwik-Chirag, Carsto-Ponnappa Pairs Enter Semifinals
  2. MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Admits Lack Of Quality Cricket 'Cost Us Whole Season'
  3. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Hammer Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs In Last League Match
  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs At Wankhede
  5. PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy 'Rode His Luck' Alongside Xander Scheffler In Chasing Pack
World News
  1. Not-So-Mainstream Ways To Spend Summer In Europe
  2. Iran Arrests 260 People, Including 3 European Citizens, For Spreading 'Satanism And Nudity
  3. Japan Passes Revised Law Allowing Joint Child Custody For Divorced Parents For The First Time
  4. 'Taking Measures To Minimize Harm To Gaza Civilians': Israel Denies Charges Of Genocide At ICJ Hearing
  5. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup