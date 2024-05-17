Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Can Lucknow Do The Impossible Against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai?

Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the final league match for both teams, and while it is also the last game of the season for MI, LSG too could likely be taking the field for the last time this season. To avoid that, KL Rahul's team needs something miraculous in terms of a humongous win tonight, and lots of help from Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their clash tomorrow. As for the Hardik Pandya-led MI, it is all about saying goodbye on an upbeat note, in front of their home crowd. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI vs LSG match in IPL 2024, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
17 May 2024
17 May 2024
Captains KL Rahul (left) and Hardik Pandya at the toss for the opening leg of the Indian Premier League 2024 fixture between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 30. Photo: BCCI/IPL

Key Battles

Before the match begins, check out three key battles that are worth keeping an eye out for.

IPL 2024: MI welcome playoff seeking KKR - AP
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 67 Live Updates

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 67 Live Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of match 67 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the final league match for both teams, and while it is also the last game of the season for MI, LSG too could likely be taking the field for the last time this season. To avoid that, KL Rahul's team needs something miraculous in terms of a humongous win tonight, and lots of help from Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their clash tomorrow. As for the Hardik Pandya-led MI, it is all about saying goodbye on an upbeat note, in front of their home crowd.

Tags

