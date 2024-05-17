MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Can Lucknow Do The Impossible Against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai?

Welcome to our live coverage of match 67 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the final league match for both teams, and while it is also the last game of the season for MI, LSG too could likely be taking the field for the last time this season. To avoid that, KL Rahul's team needs something miraculous in terms of a humongous win tonight, and lots of help from Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their clash tomorrow. As for the Hardik Pandya-led MI, it is all about saying goodbye on an upbeat note, in front of their home crowd. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI vs LSG match in IPL 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)