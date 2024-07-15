MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match

MI New York is set to clash with Washington Freedom in match 14 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
This will be the second occasion when these two teams will clash in the MLC 2024. Washington Freedom won the third match of the season against MI New York by four runs in a rain-affected match. Saurabh Netravalkar was given the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling.
Now, the two teams are up against again and this time Keiron Pollard-led MINY are in the mood to take revenge for the last time and also grant WAF their first defeat of the season.
The Steve Smith-led Freedom is leading the points table with seven points in four matches. On the other hand, MI New York is in third place with a single win in four matches.
Here are all the details of the MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 14 live streaming:
When is the MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 14 will be played on July 16, Tuesday (July 17, Wednesday at 6:00 AM IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
MI New York vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Squads:
MI New York: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Heath Richards, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar
Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andrew Tye