Cricket

MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action

Check out the full schedule of the MAX60 league here. Also check out how you can watch MAX60 in India

Ambati-Rayudu-csk
Ambati Rayudu. Photo: X/ChennaiIPL
info_icon

Cricket is set to taste another type of Caribbean flavour as the MAX60, a ten over cricket tournament, is set to begin from Sunday at the Cayman Islands. (More Cricket News)

MAX60 Caribbean League is making its debut this year and is expected to showcase some thrilling games and a lot of big hitting. The Caribbean muscles will be on full display in the tournament which will be played from this Sunday to the next Sunday.

A total of 25 games, including the final, will be played with five teams taking part. New York Strikers, Caribbean Giants, Boca Raton Trailblazers, Grand Cayman Jaguars and Miami Lions are the teams in fray to take the trophy for the inaugural season of the MAX60.

Some big names like David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo among others will also take part in the competition. From India, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Utthappa will also be seen.

Guyana Stadium - Photo: X/ @windiescricket
MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Check out the full schedule of the MAX60 league here.

MAX60 Caribbean full schedule

Sunday, August 18

New York Strikers vs Caribbean Tigers - 9:30 PM

Miami Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 11:45 PM

Monday, August 19

Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:00 AM

New York Strikers vs Miami Lions - 9:30 PM

Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 11:45 PM

Tuesday, August 20

Caribbean Tigers vs Miami Lions - 2:00 AM

Miami Lions vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 9:30 PM

Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 11:45 PM

Wednesday, August 21

New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:00 AM

Caribbean Tigers vs Miami Lions - 7:30 PM

New York Strikers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:45 PM

Thursday, August 22

Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 12:00 AM

New York Strikers vs Miami Lions - 2:15 AM

New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 7:30 PM

Miami Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:45 PM

Friday, August 23

New York Strikers vs Caribbean Tigers - 12:00 AM

Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:15 AM

Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:30 PM

Miami Lions vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 11:45 PM

Saturday, August 24

New York Strikers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 2:00 AM

Super Three, Match 1 - 10:30 PM

Sunday, August 25

Super Three, Match 2 - 12:45 AM

Super Three, Match 3 - 3:00 AM

Max60 2024 final - 9:30 PM

MAX60 Caribbean Live Streaming

Here is how you can watch MAX60 in India?

MAX60 will be streamed live on Fancode app and website. You can also watch the tournament on JioTV. On television, MAX60 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  2. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
  3. Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch
  4. Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Historic AUS-ENG Clash Celebrating 150 Years Of Test Cricket In 2027
  5. Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break With Border-Gavaskar Trophy In Sight
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused
  2. Girl Gangraped Inside Bus In Uttarakhand, 5 Arrested: Officials
  3. Day In Pics: August 18, 2024
  4. ‘None Of You Will Escape’: Jaipur Hospitals Receive Threat Mails, Bomb Disposal Squads Dispatched
  5. UP: 10 Killed, Several Injured After Bus-Tempo Collision In Bulandshahr
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  2. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  3. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  4. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
  5. UK Plans To Treat Extreme Misogyny As Terrorism
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know