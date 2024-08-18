MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action

Cricket is set to taste another type of Caribbean flavour as the MAX60, a ten over cricket tournament, is set to begin from Sunday at the Cayman Islands. (More Cricket News)
MAX60 Caribbean League is making its debut this year and is expected to showcase some thrilling games and a lot of big hitting. The Caribbean muscles will be on full display in the tournament which will be played from this Sunday to the next Sunday.
A total of 25 games, including the final, will be played with five teams taking part. New York Strikers, Caribbean Giants, Boca Raton Trailblazers, Grand Cayman Jaguars and Miami Lions are the teams in fray to take the trophy for the inaugural season of the MAX60.
Some big names like David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo among others will also take part in the competition. From India, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Utthappa will also be seen.
Check out the full schedule of the MAX60 league here.
MAX60 Caribbean full schedule
Sunday, August 18
New York Strikers vs Caribbean Tigers - 9:30 PM
Miami Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 11:45 PM
Monday, August 19
Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:00 AM
New York Strikers vs Miami Lions - 9:30 PM
Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 11:45 PM
Tuesday, August 20
Caribbean Tigers vs Miami Lions - 2:00 AM
Miami Lions vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 9:30 PM
Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 11:45 PM
Wednesday, August 21
New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:00 AM
Caribbean Tigers vs Miami Lions - 7:30 PM
New York Strikers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:45 PM
Thursday, August 22
Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 12:00 AM
New York Strikers vs Miami Lions - 2:15 AM
New York Strikers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 7:30 PM
Miami Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:45 PM
Friday, August 23
New York Strikers vs Caribbean Tigers - 12:00 AM
Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 2:15 AM
Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 9:30 PM
Miami Lions vs Grand Cayman Jaguars - 11:45 PM
Saturday, August 24
New York Strikers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers - 2:00 AM
Super Three, Match 1 - 10:30 PM
Sunday, August 25
Super Three, Match 2 - 12:45 AM
Super Three, Match 3 - 3:00 AM
Max60 2024 final - 9:30 PM
MAX60 Caribbean Live Streaming
Here is how you can watch MAX60 in India?
MAX60 will be streamed live on Fancode app and website. You can also watch the tournament on JioTV. On television, MAX60 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD.