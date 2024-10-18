Maldives Vs Indonesia Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch MDV Vs INA Cricket Match

The second game of the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 pits Maldives against Indonesia on Saturday, October 19 in Gelephu. Watch the T20 cricket match live in India. (More Cricket News)
The game is the second of 10 matches to be played at the venue, with hosts Bhutan and Thailand the other two Asian teams among the four vying for the top prize. After a round-robin format with each of the four sides taking on the other three once, the semi-finals will be contested on October 23 and the final on October 25. A third-place match will be played on October 24.
Indonesia are the top-ranked team in the competition, placed 60th in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings. They are followed by Thailand at 61st, while hosts Bhutan are currently ranked 79th and Maldives 83rd in the rankings.
The face-off between Maldives and Indonesia will be followed by one between Bhutan and Maldives the next day (Sunday), post which Indonesia will lock horns with Thailand later. The round-robin phase will conclude on Tuesday, October 22.
Maldives Vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Maldives vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be played?
The Maldives vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 1pm IST.
Where will the Maldives vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Maldives vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Maldives Vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Indonesia: Kadek Gamantika (captain), Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kadek Kesuma, Kasun Vidura, Andreas Alexander, Dewa Wiswi, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Agush Priandana, Albert Tangkudung, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Julang Dzullfikar.
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik.