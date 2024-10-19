Maldives Vs Indonesia, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: INA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Maldives are facing Indonesia in the second game of the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 on Saturday, October 19 in Gelephu. (More Cricket News)
Indonesia are the top-ranked team in the competition, placed 60th in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings. They are followed by Thailand at 61st, while hosts Bhutan are currently ranked 79th and Maldives 83rd in the rankings.
Maldives Vs Indonesia: Toss Update
Indonesia won the toss and elected to bat first against Maldives in the second game of the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 on Saturday, October 19.
Maldives Vs Indonesia: Playing XIs
Maldives: Ismail Ali, Shaof Hassan, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Hassan Rasheed, Azyan Farhath (c), Ibrahim Nashath, Leem Shafeeq, Shunan Ali, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan and Ibrahim Rizan
Indonesia: Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Anjar Tadarus, Ferdinando Banunaek, Febrianto Heo, Gede Priandana, Shafeeq, Julang Dzulfikar, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Arta, Danilson Hawoe (c), Ketut Artawan and Maxi Koda
Maldives Vs Indonesia: Full Squads
Indonesia: Kadek Gamantika (captain), Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kadek Kesuma, Kasun Vidura, Andreas Alexander, Dewa Wiswi, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Agush Priandana, Albert Tangkudung, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Julang Dzullfikar.
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik.
Maldives Vs Indonesia: Live Streaming
The Maldives vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There is no telecast on any TV channel in India.