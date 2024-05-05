Lucknow Super Giants are hosting Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul won the toss and he invited Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first in KKR's first match in Lucknow.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
The pitch has some green grass and a few bare red patches. The wicket may slow down a bit as the game progresses. The square boundaries are 68 and 61, respectively, with the straight boundary at 76 metres. 190-200 may be a good total while batting field on this ground.
Yash Thakur has been included in LSG's playing XI in place of the injured fast bowler Mayank Yadav. For KKR, Harshit Rana has been included in the side and Vaibhav Arora is in the impact substitutes list.