LSG Vs KKR, Toss Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Field First; Yash Thakur Returns In Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders are locking horns in Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024

Yash Thakur in IPL 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. AP Photo/R.Parthiban
Lucknow Super Giants are hosting Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul won the toss and he invited Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first in KKR's first match in Lucknow.

Playing XIs:

Mayank Yadav played four matches in Indian Premier League 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Ruled Out Of Season With Injury, LSG Coach Justin Langer Confirms

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

The pitch has some green grass and a few bare red patches. The wicket may slow down a bit as the game progresses. The square boundaries are 68 and 61, respectively, with the straight boundary at 76 metres. 190-200 may be a good total while batting field on this ground.

Yash Thakur has been included in LSG's playing XI in place of the injured fast bowler Mayank Yadav. For KKR, Harshit Rana has been included in the side and Vaibhav Arora is in the impact substitutes list.

