Cricket

'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place

Many emerging reports claimed that Los Angeles will not be the best place to produce the best cricket during the Games for one simple fact: viewership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
los-angeles-olympics-2028-x.jpg
Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Photo: X | Olympics
info_icon

Cricket's imminent return to the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles continues to raise intrigue. The format has been settled and the pathway is expected to be finalised sooner than later. But there is one big unanswered question. No one is sure where the matches will be played. (More Sports News)

Last October, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members voted to add five new sports -- cricket (men's and women's T20s), baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash -- during the 140th IOC Session in Mumbai.

The T20 format "is making the game fast, full of action and appealing to the younger crowd," said Niccolo Campriani, director of LA Local Organising Committee (LALOG), ahead of the IOC vote.

The legendary Italian shooter who won multiple Olympic gold medals also said that cricket was "easy" to pitch to the IOC because of the sport's popularity and the recent launch of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. Of course, the country also co-hosted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the West Indies.

But 12 months later, cricket remains the only LA28 sport without a venue.

Los Angeles Olympics 2028. - X | Olympics
Los Angeles Olympics 2028: 'We're Four Short Years Away,' Says LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman

BY Associated Press

"We don't have a cricket venue in Los Angeles," Casey Wasserman, the chairman of LA28, said following a three-day visit by the IOC's Coordination Commission to check selected venues and track the progress of the preparations.

Wasserman led Los Angeles' bid for the XXXIV Olympiad hosting rights and subsequently became the chair of the Local Organising Committee.

"It's a big footprint, and so we want to find the right place for cricket that has the greatest chance for success," the 50-year-old added. "If we can find a place for cricket in Los Angeles, in the region, we will. If not, it's incumbent upon us to find the best place to produce the best cricket."

The LA28 are still four years away with multiple World Cups scheduled before the start of the Games with the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028. A lot can still happen in the next 1,300+ days. Cricket stadiums can be erected and pitches can also be planted.

Having said that, many emerging reports claimed that Los Angeles will not be the best place to produce the best cricket during the Games for one simple fact: viewership. Remove the Indian sub-continent and cricket ceases to exist, effectively, as a global sport.

India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. - X/PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Has Los Angeles Olympics On Her Radar But Will Only Compete In LA If...

BY PTI

It's an open secret that the inclusion of cricket in the Games programme after more than 120 years was done, primarily, to broker lucrative broadcast deals. All that the IOC needs to do is exploit the sport's massive fan following in South Asia. That, however, will happen only when broadcast timing is aligned.

Reports of cricket matches happening in venues other than Los Angeles have started doing the rounds as early as June 2024, months before the Coordination Commission's venue inspection on the Pacific coast.

Representatives of LA28 and the IOC were in New York on a fact-finding mission during the T20 World Cup. That seemingly innocuous move had set tongues wagging, that New York is the preferred venue for the Olympic cricket.

Big Apple's Nassau County Stadium was one of the three American venues, alongside Central Broward Park in Florida and Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, to get World Cup games. And New York hosted eight matches with all but two fixtures featuring at least one South Asian team. The venue also witnessed the big-ticket, Group A India vs Pakistan clash.

Morning matches in New York (10:00 to 11:00 starts) became primetime shows for viewers in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and even Afghanistan. Teams from these countries will be the ones to look out for when cricket finally makes a return to the Olympic fold after more than a century.

For the record, India is 9.5 hours ahead of New York, and 12.5 hours behind Los Angeles. And Wasserman is aware of this fact. At a recent conference in Texas, he said that LA28's cricket plan is "being drawn up with Indian television viewership in mind." So, cricket could be played some 2,000 miles away from the Games venue.

The larger Californian metropolis does have MLC cricket teams in Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns but both are still without a proper playing facility.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: IND Bat First As Both Sides Remain Unchanged In Johannesburg
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  2. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  3. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  4. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
  5. UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel
Tennis News
  1. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  2. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  4. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  5. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  2. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
  3. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
  4. Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest
  5. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  2. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  3. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya