London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming, The Hundred Women's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

On Sunday, the Hundred 2024 will see a final between two teams making their debut in the championship match, ensuring a new champion will be crowned. Will it be London Spirit or Welsh Fire who will grab the trophy?

London Spirit the hundred women 2024 X
London Spirit The Hundred Women 2024 Photo: X | The Hundred
info_icon

It is going to be London Spirit vs Welsh Fire in the Hundred women's summit clash on August 18, Sunday, at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

Welsh Fire stormed into the final after dominating the league stages, emerging as the season's favorites with five wins across eight games.

Meanwhile, Heather Knight's London Spirit embarked on a challenging journey to reach the summit clash. They secured their spot by defeating the two-time champions, Oval Invincibles, with a commanding eight-wicket victory in the Eliminator. Chasing a target of 114 runs, the Spirit achieved their win by eight wickets with nine balls to spare.

When is London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women's Final?

The London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women's Final match will take place on August 18, Sunday 2024 at 6:45 pm at the Lord's Stadium.

Where to Watch London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women's Final?

The London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Women's final match will be available to live stream on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Welsh Fire Women Squad:

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont(c), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce(w), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin, Ella McCaughan, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Emily Windsor, Kate Coppack

London Spirit Women Squad:

Meg Lanning, Georgia Redmayne(w), Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight(c), Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Abigail Freeborn, Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris, Erin Burns, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro, Ellie Anderson, Niamh Fiona Holland

