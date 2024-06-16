Cricket

Legends Intercontinental T20 Set To Take Place In USA; Teams, Venue, Dates Revealed

The success of the USA national cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has fueled a surge in cricket enthusiasm across the country, making it an ideal moment to introduce the LIT20 tournament

ILT20 League
A total of 24 matches will be played in the Legends Intercontinental T20 League with each day featuring two matches. Photo: Special Arrangement
Cricket fans in the United States Of America (USA) are in for a treat this summer as the Legends Intercontinental T20 (LIT20) tournament is set to take place at Moosa Stadium in Texas from August 16 to 28. (More Cricket News)

The event will feature seven teams: Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikings, showcasing legendary cricket talents from around the world.

The announcement comes on the heels of the USA's historic performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where they reached the Super 8 stage. The success of the national team has fueled a surge in cricket enthusiasm across the country, making it an ideal moment to introduce the LIT20 tournament.

The LIT20, owned by Brosid Sports LLC, has partnered with Fan Controlled Cricket (FCC) to enhance fan engagement and broaden the tournament's global reach. This collaboration will introduce innovative digital fan engagement activities, including player-based video games, aimed at attracting and connecting with cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket during the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Adam Hunger
Saurabh Netravalkar's IT Feat: USA's T20 World Cup Star Has This Patent To His Name

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Saurabh Bhambri, Director of Brosid Sports LLC, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "With the USA team performing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, we believe the USA is a highly promising cricket market. The world is keenly following developments at LIT20, and this landmark partnership with Fan Controlled Cricket will help us reach millions of passionate cricket fans in the USA and worldwide. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with FCC as we bring a new era to modern-day cricket."

Photo: Special Arrangement
Bhavik Kothari, Chief Advisor of FCC, echoed this enthusiasm, saying, "These are exciting times for the USA with cricket taking centre stage. We are delighted to join hands with LIT20, where legendary cricketers will participate. With our innovative digital fan engagement initiatives, we will ensure LIT20 achieves significant reach and cultivates a great fanbase across the globe. We look forward to the inaugural season of LIT20 in Texas."

The tournament will feature legendary cricket stars like Graeme Swann, TM Dilshan, and Liam Plunkett, among others. The format includes a single round-robin stage, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout phase. A total of 24 matches will be played, with each day featuring two thrilling encounters.

