Cricket

Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Unveiled With Big Stars In Attendance

The inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League is to take place from August 15 to 29, 2024, at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA

LIT-20
Cricket legends Brett Lee, TM Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Graeme Swann were in attendance at the LIT-20 launch event. Photo: LIT-20
Cricket legends Brett Lee, TM Dilshan, Parthiv Patel and Graeme Swann were in attendance as USA-based Brosid Sports LLC on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League. (More Cricket News)

The tournament which promises to bring the legends on the ground again is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 29, 2024 at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA.

The league begins in Texas on August 16 and will have seven teams.

CEO and former Ranji player, Vishal Sharma, unveiled the teams, tournament schedule and marquee players for the tournament.

Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions and Caribbean Vikings- will be in competition to win the inaugural title.

As for the format, the LIT-20 will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage.

A total of 24 matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers. The semi-final will take place on August 27, followed by the grand finale on August 28.

CEO Sharma said he was thrilled to launch the tournament and that it was an ideal time to introduce a legends league in the US.

"Cricket has been growing at a rapid pace in the USA, and we believe this is an ideal time to introduce a legends league to the cricket fans present in the USA. The idea behind the league is to introduce this new market to the legendary stars who have achieved great things in their careers and made us fall in love with the game through their talent," he said.

"This is the beginning of something special, and we are excited to embark on this journey with stars like Parthiv Patel, Brett Lee, TM Dilshan, and Graeme Swann present with us today on this special occasion," he added.

Expressing their excitement on being associated with the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Dilshan said, "I think the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League is going to be amazing. We can share our memories. Those days we played together, we fought on the field and shared great rivalry. Still, people want to see legends playing. So, just excited and looking forward to competing in what will be a cricket extravaganza."

Lending his support to the league, former Aussie pacer Lee said, "It's always great for us to see guys that I've played against my whole career. I think that's great, seeing that sport does. It allows an opportunity for us to catch up again. And now with legends in front of our team, it's going to be a lot of fun. So looking forward to what is in store for the players and it's great."

Legendary players such as Graeme Swann, TM Dilshan and Liam Plunkett have confirmed their participation in the inaugural season of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League. The full roster of players will be announced in the build-up to the tournament.

