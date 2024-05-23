Villiers is the former South African International cricketer and has been the face of RCB's franchise for the better part of the last decade. His batting, his catches, his innings, the wicket-keeping skills, everything was nothing short of exemplary. It was under his and Kohli's guidance that RCB reached the summit clash in 2016. The 40-year-old announced his retirement from all competitions in 2021 ending his IPL career with a strike rate of 151.69 and an average of 39.71, scoring 5,162 runs in 184 matches.