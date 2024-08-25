Kuwait vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup Match 5

Kuwait and Malaysia will face each other for the second time in the KCC Tri-Nations Cup match No 5 on Sunday in a match whose winner would potentially win the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Malaysia handed Kuwait a thrashing in their first encounter. Malaysian bowlers wrapped up Kuwaiti innings for a small total of 70 runs. It took less than 16 overs for Malaysia to chase down the target and win the match by five wickets.
Kuwait would like to get a revenge victory in the Sunday's clash against the hosts Malaysia. It is also an important match for Kuwait because if they manage to get a victory, they will win the tournament. Both Malaysia and Hong Kong, the third team in this tri-nations cup, will not be able to catch Kuwait if the gulf team wins this match.
Kuwait have so far defeated Hong Kong twice but lost to Malaysia. The hosts on the other hand thrashed Kuwait but lost to Hong Kong.
Squads:
Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Rajkumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmed Aqeel, Muhamad Syahadat, Khizar Hayat, Ainool Hafizs(w), Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Wafiq, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle
Kuwait Squad: Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Mohammed Aslam(c), Yasin Patel, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Umar, Adnan Idrees, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Ilyas Ahmed
Kuwait Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, August 25 at 10:30am IST.
Where to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.