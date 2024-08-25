Cricket

Kuwait vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup Match 5

Kuwait are set to face Malaysia in the fifth match of the T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the live streaming and other details of the second match of the tri-series

malaysia-men-cricket-team-file-photo-x-handle
File photo of the Malaysia men's cricket team. Photo: X/Malaysia Cricket
info_icon

Kuwait and Malaysia will face each other for the second time in the KCC Tri-Nations Cup match No 5 on Sunday in a match whose winner would potentially win the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Malaysia handed Kuwait a thrashing in their first encounter. Malaysian bowlers wrapped up Kuwaiti innings for a small total of 70 runs. It took less than 16 overs for Malaysia to chase down the target and win the match by five wickets.

Kuwait would like to get a revenge victory in the Sunday's clash against the hosts Malaysia. It is also an important match for Kuwait because if they manage to get a victory, they will win the tournament. Both Malaysia and Hong Kong, the third team in this tri-nations cup, will not be able to catch Kuwait if the gulf team wins this match.

Kuwait have so far defeated Hong Kong twice but lost to Malaysia. The hosts on the other hand thrashed Kuwait but lost to Hong Kong.

Squads:

Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Rajkumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmed Aqeel, Muhamad Syahadat, Khizar Hayat, Ainool Hafizs(w), Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Wafiq, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle

Kuwait Squad: Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Mohammed Aslam(c), Yasin Patel, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Umar, Adnan Idrees, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Ilyas Ahmed

Kuwait Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details

When to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, August 25 at 10:30am IST.

Where to watch Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 5th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  2. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  4. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: 'Unbelievable' Raya Save Changed Momentum, Says Arteta
  2. Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Lewandowski Strikes Late To Maintain Winning Start
  3. Premier League: Frustrated Glasner Urges Crystal Palace To Focus On The Present After West Ham Defeat
  4. Tottenham 4-1 Everton: Postecoglou Says Yves Bissouma Still Has Work To Do To Win Back Full Trust
  5. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State