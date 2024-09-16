Cricket

KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz

Recently, Goenka said that Rahul remains a part of his family but neither confirmed his retention nor announced the release of the wicket-keeper batter

KL-rahul-rcb-ipl-cricket
KL Rahul with Faf du Plessis Photo: X/RCBTweets
info_icon

The Internet is buzzing with the possibility of KL Rahul's much-awaited return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reason behind the fresh buzz around Rahul's comeback to his home franchise is his reply to an RCB fan recently. (More Cricket News)

In a video going viral on the Internet, an RCB fan is seen to be talking to Rahul about the rumours of his return to the Bengaluru franchise. Rahul replies to the fan: "let's hope so".

The wicket-keeper batter has been leading the Lucknow Super Giants for the last three years. However, during last year's IPL LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul after his team's loss.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka (L) and captain KL Rahul. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'

BY Jagdish Yadav

Reports came up stating that Rahul could be on his way out of the Super Giants. Rumours of him returning to RCB gained a life from these developments. The reply has further triggered the rumours of Rahul's comeback to RCB.

Recently, Goenka said that Rahul remains a part of his family but neither confirmed his retention nor announced the release of the wicket-keeper batter.

Rahul, a Bengaluru resident, was a part of RCB from 2013 to 2017 after which the franchise released him into the auction. He then played for Punjab Kings for the next four seasons and led them in 2020 and 2021 before moving on to LSG.

Rahul led LSG to play-off finishes in the first two seasons but the team failed to finish inside the top four last year. Whether he will stay with the Lucknow franchise or not is still not confirmed with Goenka saying that he is waiting for the retention rules.

Retention policy for the upcoming mega auction before the next IPL season is still not officially announced. Reports suggest that the rules could be revealed by the end of September.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  2. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  5. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
Football News
  1. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  3. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  4. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off: Kazumasa Matsumoto Levels The Score Again - Tense Battle Continues
  2. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  3. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  4. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi CM Kejriwal To Meet Sisodia Day After Resignation Bombshell | Can Early Polls Take Place?
  2. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  3. 'One Nation, One Election' To Become Reality In Current Tenure Of NDA Govt: Sources
  4. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  5. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  5. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  4. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  5. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  6. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  7. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs