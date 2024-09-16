KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz

The Internet is buzzing with the possibility of KL Rahul's much-awaited return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reason behind the fresh buzz around Rahul's comeback to his home franchise is his reply to an RCB fan recently. (More Cricket News)
In a video going viral on the Internet, an RCB fan is seen to be talking to Rahul about the rumours of his return to the Bengaluru franchise. Rahul replies to the fan: "let's hope so".
The wicket-keeper batter has been leading the Lucknow Super Giants for the last three years. However, during last year's IPL LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul after his team's loss.
Reports came up stating that Rahul could be on his way out of the Super Giants. Rumours of him returning to RCB gained a life from these developments. The reply has further triggered the rumours of Rahul's comeback to RCB.
Recently, Goenka said that Rahul remains a part of his family but neither confirmed his retention nor announced the release of the wicket-keeper batter.
Rahul, a Bengaluru resident, was a part of RCB from 2013 to 2017 after which the franchise released him into the auction. He then played for Punjab Kings for the next four seasons and led them in 2020 and 2021 before moving on to LSG.
Rahul led LSG to play-off finishes in the first two seasons but the team failed to finish inside the top four last year. Whether he will stay with the Lucknow franchise or not is still not confirmed with Goenka saying that he is waiting for the retention rules.
Retention policy for the upcoming mega auction before the next IPL season is still not officially announced. Reports suggest that the rules could be revealed by the end of September.