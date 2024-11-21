Kerala Vs Services Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Kerala will meet Services in a Group E, Round 1 fixture of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Sanju Samson will be leading Kerala, who will be itching to go a few better in the 2024 edition of the T20 domestic tournament as they were knocked out in the quarter-final stage of the last edition.
Services played seven games in the group stage, and notched up 16 points, finishing fourth in Group B last time around.
Kerala are coming into the T20 competition with good form, and are second in their Ranji Trophy group, while Services have a bit of catching up to do as they are fourth.
Kerala vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Kerala vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Kerala and Services will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Kerala vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.