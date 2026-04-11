Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: KRK Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Summary of this article
HYDK win toss and elect to bowl first
HYDK have all the four matches played so far in the tournament
KRK lost their last match to Peshawar Zalmi by 159 runs
A shaken Karachi Kings (KRK) will lock horns with a dejected Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) in match 20 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 11.
KRK were going strong in the tournament with back-to-back wins in their first three matches until their last match, where got a 159-run hammering from Peshawar Zalmi.
The loss jolted their confidence and pushed them to the fourth place in the points table.
On the other hand, HYDK are having a disastrous first season so far. The newly inducted franchise has lost all the four matches they have played so far and will be desperate to grab first points of the season against a jolted Karachi Kings.
Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings.
Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Azam Khan(w), Moeen Ali(c), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Ihsanullah
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Akif Javed, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali