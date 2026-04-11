Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: KRK Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: KRK have won the toss against HYDK and elected to bowl first at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 11

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Vikas Patwal
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Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
Hyderabad Kingsmen will be up against Karachi Kings in match 20 of PSL 2026. Photo: X/thePSLt20
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • HYDK win toss and elect to bowl first

  • HYDK have all the four matches played so far in the tournament

  • KRK lost their last match to Peshawar Zalmi by 159 runs

A shaken Karachi Kings (KRK) will lock horns with a dejected Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYDK) in match 20 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

KRK were going strong in the tournament with back-to-back wins in their first three matches until their last match, where got a 159-run hammering from Peshawar Zalmi.

The loss jolted their confidence and pushed them to the fourth place in the points table.

On the other hand, HYDK are having a disastrous first season so far. The newly inducted franchise has lost all the four matches they have played so far and will be desperate to grab first points of the season against a jolted Karachi Kings.

Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Azam Khan(w), Moeen Ali(c), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Ihsanullah

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Babar Azam and David Warner at the Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match toss at the National Stadium in Karachi. - thepslt20/X
Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Kusal Mendis's Magnificent Century Hands PSZ 159-Run Victory Over KRK
Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam at the toss ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match at Karachi. - HHKingsmen/X
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights, PSL 2026: PSZ Beat HYDK By Four Wickets In Close Contest
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Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Akif Javed, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali

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