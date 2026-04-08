Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: The Newcomers Aim For First Win Against the Yellow Storm

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne scalping a catch near boundary line during PSL 2026. HHKingsmen/X

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Hyderabad Kingsmen in Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match 15 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 08, Wednesday. This historic encounter marks the first-ever meeting between these two franchises, as the tournament moves to the National Stadium in Karachi for the next leg of the season. The expansion franchise from Hyderabad has endured a grueling start to their debut season. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen sit at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their opening matches. Their bowling unit has struggled to contain opponents, conceding an average of 200 runs per game, leaving them with a steep Net Run Rate of -2.077. Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, enters this match in a much more stable position. With 3 points from two completed games (one win and one no-result), they are currently 5th in the standings. A victory tonight would push them firmly into the top four and solidify their playoff aspirations. Follow the play-by-play updates and the live score of the HK vs PZ PSL 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Apr 2026, 05:48:59 pm IST Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 2026: Match Details Fixture: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalm

Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date: Wednesday, April 08, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST